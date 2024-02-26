Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

