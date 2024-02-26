DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after acquiring an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.