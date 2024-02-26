Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $63.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. 957,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,550. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

