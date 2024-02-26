dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.10 million and approximately $1,564.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00132580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,061,757 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99569481 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $12,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

