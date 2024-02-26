Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.12

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 31120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

