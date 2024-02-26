Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.12

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 31120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

