DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $212.75 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $212.75 million and approximately $32.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00502800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00236948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00145324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,850,995,792 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

