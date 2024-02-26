Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

