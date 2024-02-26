Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Docebo Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

DCBO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,313,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

