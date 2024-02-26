Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

