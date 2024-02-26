Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

DRREF opened at C$6.81 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.39 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.67.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

