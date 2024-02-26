Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 242,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.