Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

