Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $37,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

