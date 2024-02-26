Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,183,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,855,000 after purchasing an additional 307,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 607,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 over the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

