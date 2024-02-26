eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

