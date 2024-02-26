Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

