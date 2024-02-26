Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.37. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 169,990 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,167,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.