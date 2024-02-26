Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $775.13. The stock had a trading volume of 918,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $736.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $654.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

