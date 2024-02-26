Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

ESRT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 260,840 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

