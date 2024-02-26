Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is Teca Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group comprises 6.1% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Endeavor Group worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

EDR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 1,528,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

