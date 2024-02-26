Energi (NRG) Trading 60.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $597,620.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00071433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,175,199 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

