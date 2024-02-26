Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.71. 8,884,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

