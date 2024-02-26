Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives “Tender” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their tender rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $18.85 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $48,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,403,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

