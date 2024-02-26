Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.85 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.85 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus
Enerplus Price Performance
Enerplus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.