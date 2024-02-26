Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.85 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.85 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.72 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$17.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.82.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

