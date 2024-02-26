Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

