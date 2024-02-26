Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
ENI Price Performance
E stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
