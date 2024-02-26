Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Enova International Stock Up 2.5 %

ENVA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,938 shares of company stock worth $1,488,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

