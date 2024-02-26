Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.98. Envista shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 71,538 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Envista alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Envista by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $42,270,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.