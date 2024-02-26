Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 150,592 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

