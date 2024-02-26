Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 26,234 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Shell by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,501,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,672,000 after acquiring an additional 532,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Shell by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

