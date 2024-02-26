Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 405,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

