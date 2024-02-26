Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Kadant worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kadant by 27.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,849,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $321.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average of $252.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

