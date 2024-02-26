Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.92 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of RXO worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RXO by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after acquiring an additional 610,359 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 31.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,330,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RXO by 260.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after buying an additional 1,533,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.