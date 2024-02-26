Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.80 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

