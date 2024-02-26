Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average of $171.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.
In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
