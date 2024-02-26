Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,678 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $354.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.67.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

