Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.