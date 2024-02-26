Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 552,217 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552,217 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.34% of Macerich worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

