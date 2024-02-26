Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,837 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 861,427 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

