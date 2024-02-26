Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $884.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $886.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

