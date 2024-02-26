Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.01.

EQX traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. Insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock worth $347,416 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

