Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (BEI.UN, BRO, CAR.UN, CG, CHR, CIX, CRR.UN, DCBO, DIV, DSV)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 26th:

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$89.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.50 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 825 ($10.39). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.50.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$119.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 475 ($5.98). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

