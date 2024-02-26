Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $11.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.