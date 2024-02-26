Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 233,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 409.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269,707 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

