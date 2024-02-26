Ethena USDe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.09 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $296.30 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 440,396,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 437,651,677.65410435. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00176729 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,599,469.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.