Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $358.13 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $358.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.78 or 0.00052334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,179.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.98 or 0.00515806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00136170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00252571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00143987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,746,202 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.