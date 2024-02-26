Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

