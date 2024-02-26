Evercore ISI Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

