Evercore ISI Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.