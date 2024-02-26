Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.01.

NYSE COF opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

